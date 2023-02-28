 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coinbase to delist Binance USD stablecoin citing regulatory concerns

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Coinbase will stop listing BUSD from March 13, coming two weeks after Paxos Trust decided to stop minting the stablecoin.

Coinbase decided to delist Binance USD stable coin based on its internal monitoring and reviewing process.

Crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it will be delisting Binance USD stable coin from March 13, 2023, as the token failed to meet its listing standards amidst ongoing regulatory concerns.

Trading of this token will be suspended from Coinbase.com, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime, the company said on Twitter. This comes two weeks after Paxos Trust, which owned and operated BUSD since its inception in 2019, said it will stop minting the stable coin due to regulatory pressures.

Coinbase decided to delist the token based on its internal monitoring and reviewing process. BUSD doesn’t meet the exchange’s listing standards anymore, a Coinbase spokesperson told crypto news platform Decrypt.

According to media reports, on February 12, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued a Paxos a Wells Notice, a letter sent by a securities regulator regarding a prospective lawsuit, alleging violation of investor protection law.