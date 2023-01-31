Bootstrapped Zerodha, Zoho become the most profitable new-age companies in FY22

Software as a service (SaaS) platform Zoho, and stock broking firm Zerodha reported sharp growth in their earnings once again for the latest financial year (FY2021-22) as the two bootstrapped start-ups became the most profitable new-age companies in India for the period.

Zoho and Zerodha, have stayed away from private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding, and are thus considered to be anomalies in this era when new-age technology companies are chasing high valuations and in the process are incurring heavy losses.

Moneycontrol has compiled data on at least 50 unicorns that have filed their FY22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and according to the data, Zoho and Zerodha are the most profitable new-age technology entities.

Founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, Zoho provides operating system software for businesses, software for customer relationship management, human resource management, enterprise collaboration platform, and goods and services tax-compliant accounting software. The company has business in over 150 countries and has built a user base of over 80 million in the last 25 years of operations.

Founded in 2010 by Nithin Kamath, and Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha is one of the largest stock brokers in India, with a user base of more than 9 million as of FY22. The company said it has an active user base of 6.2 million. Here's a quick look at Zoho and Zerodha's FY22 financials, which were filed earlier this month:

Mansi Verma