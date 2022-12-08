 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashneer Grover's family paid for South Delhi duplex, vacations, skincare, appliances with company money, says BharatPe

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

The fintech unicorn has filed a lawsuit against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members, seeking damages in excess of Rs 88 crore for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover (Image credit: @ashneer.grover/Instagram)

The BharatPe-Ashneer Grover saga continues. Many expected the mercurial founder's upcoming memoir (titled Doglapan) to serve as a conclusion to a tumultuous episode that culminated in his resignation and the firing of his wife and others from the company earlier this year.

But, those at the helm of BharatPe seem to have had other plans.

Yesterday, the fintech unicorn filed a civil suit against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members, seeking over Rs 88 crore in damages for alleged misappropriation of funds.

In addition, the company has filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing on 17 counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and criminal breach of trust, which could land the Grovers in jail for up to ten years if proven guilty.

Moneycontrol accessed and reviewed a part of the 2,800-page civil suit filed by BharatPe against the Grovers, which alleges an astounding web of fake bills and misappropriation of company funds for personal use.

Here are a few of those instances of alleged misuse of company funds: