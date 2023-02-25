 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Angry creditors file affidavit to block Vauld's third moratorium extension

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST

Creditors alleged lack of transparency and failed attempt at coming up with a restructuring scheme in the affidavit accessed by Moneycontrol.

Representative image

Creditors of the troubled crypto lending platform Vauld on February 23, filed an affidavit to bar the firm from filing yet another extension to its moratorium which ended on January 20; signalling increasing distrust around the firm’s ongoing activities to restructure the business and bailout creditors.

Coinbase-backed Vauld is currently trying to get another extension on its moratorium from the Singapore Court.

The new affidavit by creditors was filed with the Singapore Court by Jonathan Jeremy Edelman, authorised by creditors William Doerrfeld, Samuel Burton, Jeffrey Howerbush and Brian Murray. Together, Vauld owes about $2.23 million to these men, according to the affidavit assessed by Moneycontrol.

There’s also a rising distrust among the creditors, of Vauld’s co-founder and CEO Darshan Bathija,  as the affidavit mentions that its parent Defi Payments and Kroll (Defi Payment’s financial advisors) has had seven months and yet failed to “produce a restructuring scheme acceptable to creditors.”