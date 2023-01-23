 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Amazon launches air cargo service in India, leases 2 aircraft from Quikjet

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Amazon Air will speed up deliveries and also support over 1.1 million sellers in India, the company said. The two aircraft will transport shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai

India is the third market after the US and Europe where Amazon Air has been launched.

E-commerce giant Amazon on January 23 launched Amazon Air, its dedicated air cargo fleet, in India, its fourth market outside the US, Canada and Europe to get the facility to speed up deliveries.

The company has leased aircraft from Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines and the two Boeing 737-800s would be operated by the cargo airline.

“Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India. Moreover, the launch will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation,” said Akhil Saxena, Amazon’s Vice President for Customer Fulfilment for the APAC, MENA and LATAM regions.

One cargo aircraft would hold up to 20,000 shipments, he said. The two planes would be used by Quikjet to transport shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Amazon said it was the first e-commerce company in India to launch a dedicated air cargo network, which would shorten the delivery time.

According to Abhinav Singh, Director of Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Amazon Transportation Services at Amazon India, the planes would fly on two routes and won’t have a set frequency and would instead depend on order volumes.