All you need to know about Byju’s’ new CFO Ajay Goel

Apr 04, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Here are 10 points that cover everything you need to know about Ajay Goel, who is taking over Byju's’ long-vacant CFO position

Byju's CFO Ajay Goel

Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, roped in top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on April 4, more than a year after its previous CFO PV Rao resigned.

This came as a significant move for the company, which has delayed filing its FY22 (2021-22) results for more than six months.

- Goel has 21 years of industry experience, leading finance and operation roles for companies across sectors, including Vedanta, Diageo, General Electric (GE), Coca-Cola, and Nestle.