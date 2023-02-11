Alibaba affiliate Ant Group exits Paytm, sells entire stake: Reports

Chinese conglomerate Alibaba’s Ant Group sold its entire stake in Paytm in a block deal on February 10, days after the affiliate company’s nominee Douglas Feagin resigned from the fintech firm’s board.

Alibaba, which held about a 6.26 percent stake in Paytm, sold a 3.1 percent stake through a block deal in January and now the remaining 2.1 crore shares, too, were sold, news agency ANI cited sources as saying.

The block deal pushed Paytm stock down by 9 percent. Alibaba also sold its stake in Big Basket and partially exited Zomato.

Feagin, who was also on the board of Zomato, announced his exit from the food aggregator on February 9.

Moneycontrol News