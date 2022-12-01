 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agritech startup DeHaat raises $60 million in Series E funding led by Sofina, Temasek

Dec 01, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

The company did not disclose if there was a revision in the valuation with additional funding coming in.

Full-stack agritech startup DeHaat on December 1 said it has raised $60 million in a Series E funding round co-led by Sofina Ventures and Temasek. The company also said other existing investors RTP Global Partners, Prosus Ventures, and Lightrock India also participated in the round.

Moneycontrol reported on October 21 that DeHaat had raised Rs 366.6 crore ($45.8 million) led by Sofina Ventures, citing the company’s regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). This, however, was a part of a larger round, and the company today shared the entire fundraise amount in a statement.

As per the filings from MCA in October, Sofina Ventures led the round with Rs 240 crore while RTP Global Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), and Lightrock India pumped in Rs 48 crore, Rs 32 crore, and Rs 46.6 crore respectively. The filings also highlighted that after the current funding round, the company is valued at 695 million (considering dollar at Rs 80).

In the official statement today, the company said the funding comes as DeHaat adds over a million farmers to its platform, expands its footprints to newer geographies across the globe, and broadens its service offerings. The company, however, did not disclose if there was a revision in the valuation with additional funding coming in.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat, a Hindi word for village or countryside, has built a full-stack agricultural model which hosts services ranging from distribution of agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages to sell farmers’ produce.

“60x growth of DeHaat in last 40 months has been phenomenal and has laid a foundation for a clear path to profitability. Closing a $60 million round when 70 percent of the last raise is still left signifies a victorious status of DeHaat as a market leader in AgTech,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of DeHaat.