Agritech startup DeHaat raises $46 mn led by Sofina Ventures at $695 mn valuation

Full-stack agritech startup DeHaat, on October 21, raised Rs 366.6 crore ($45.8 million) in a series E funding round led by Sofina Ventures, according to the company’s regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Entrackr was the first to report the story.

Sofina Ventures led the round with Rs 240 crore, while RTP Global Partners, Prosus, and Lightrock India contributed Rs 48 crore, Rs 32 crore, and Rs 46.6 crore, respectively.

According to the regulatory filings, DeHaat has allotted 2,69,192 series E CCPS (compulsorily convertible preference shares) for an issue price of Rs 13,610 each.

After the current funding round, the company is valued at $695 million (considering the dollar at Rs 80). During its last funding round in October 2021, DeHaat was valued at over $500 million, effectively entering the soonicorn or 'soon-to-be-unicorn' club. A unicorn is a startup valued at over $1 billion.

Back then, the company raised $115 million in a round that saw participation by investors such as Sofina, Lightrock, Temasek, Sequoia, and Prosus, making it among the largest agritech fundings in India. The current round makes DeHaat's second fundraise in a year.

Earlier on August 1, Moneycontrol reported that DeHaat had resorted to layoffs less than a year after raising a large round.

Founded in 2012, DeHaat, a Hindi word for village or countryside, has built a full-stack agricultural model which hosts services ranging from distribution of agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services, and market linkages to sell farmers’ produce.

For its core verticals - farm input and output, the company has set up DeHaat centres with employees, generally on the company’s payroll, working as distributors and procurers to provide farm inputs such as seeds and fertilisers to farmers and collect yield from them to sell to buyers.

Based in Gurugram, Haryana, and Patna, Bihar, DeHaat was founded by IIT, IIM, and NIT alumni Shashank Kumar, Amrendra Singh, Shyam Sundar, and Adarsh Srivastav.