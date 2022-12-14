 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Agritech sector to mint over eight unicorns by 2027: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

This comes at a time when agritech has been receiving continued investor interest even as the rest of the ecosystem struggles through a funding winter, as per a report by Avendus Capital

The agritech sector is expected to create around 8-10 unicorns in the next five years, according to a recent report that comes as the sector has received continued investor interest, even while the start-up ecosystem struggles through a funding winter.

As on date, the Indian agritech sector has not minted any unicorn. A unicorn is a start-up valued at over $1 billion.

According to the report released by investment banking firm Avendus Capital, agritech start-ups are also anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 50 percent and address a $34 billion market by 2027.

“Agriculture which contributes $530 billion to India’s GDP, sees less than 1 percent tech penetration. The unique innovations in production, supply-chain/ market linkage, quality assessment, and digital traceability have the potential to become 'from India to the world solutions',” said Pankaj Naik, executive director, and co-head of Digital and Technology Investment Banking, Avendus Capital.

The report added that the initial public offering (IPO) timelines for many agritech ventures are three to five years away which can be met with the precursor of active investments.

“Going forward, we expect to see higher deal activity led by growth funds followed by IPOs in the latter half of the decade,” Naik added.