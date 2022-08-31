75 start-ups that are firming up India’s position in the global digital economy

1. RazorPay: Razorpay is India's first full-stack financial solutions company. It allows businesses to accept, process and disburse payments with its product suite. It was valued at $1 billion in October 2020, $3 billion in April 2021 and now has a $7.5-billion valuation.

2. OYO Rooms: Co-founded by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO helps entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels by providing full stack technology to ease operations. The first OYO opened in Gurugram in 2013. The company now has accommodation options in more than 800 cities, with more than 23,000 hotels, 850,000 rooms, and 46,000 vacation homes, worldwide. In 2019, it was the world’s third latest hospitality chain in terms of room count. A unicorn, the company is eyeing a valuation of about $9 billion (Rs 66,700 crore) in its initial public offering.

3. Udaan: Three friends, Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta, founded Udaan in 2016. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Udaan is a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform that operates in categories such as lifestyle, electronics, FMCG, pharma, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, toys, and general merchandise is valued at $3.1 billion. Udaan now has a network of over 3 million registered users, and about 30,000 sellers across over 900 cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. It has over 2 million retailers doing over 5 million transactions per month.

4. CRED: Bengaluru-headquartered CRED is a members-only fintech startup that offers rewards for customers who use its platform to pay their credit card bills. Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah, it helps India's most credit-worthy individuals to pay their credit card bills and earn points. In June this year, the company’s valuation jumped to $6.4 billion.

5. Purplle: Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2011 and headquartered in Mumbai, Purplle is a multi-brand beauty retailer selling cosmetic and wellness products. It turned unicorn in June this year. The online operator has an assortment of products across over 650 brands with 50,000+ SKUs and 300+ beauty-specific sellers. It also has a tie-up with over 6,000 salons with detailed pricing information on the platform for customers to make a choice for the right service.

6. Furlenco: Founded in 2012 by former Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley executive Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Furlenco (registered as Kieraya Furnishing Solutions Pvt. Ltd) is a subscription-based online furniture rental startup that currently operates in 13 cities. It claims to have furnished more than 1.70 lakh homes to date. The company - with film star Aamir Khan as one of its investors - expects to more than double its revenue to Rs 500 crore by March 2024.

7. Infra.Market: Infra.Market is a construction solutions unicorn that is creating India’s largest multi-product building materials brand. They are transforming the ecosystem through leveraging technology and scaling innovation. Launched in 2016, the company has emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in India with current valuation at $2.5 billion.

8. Zetwerk: Bengaluru-based manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk was founded in 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary. The company connects mid-to-large original equipment manufacturers from India and Southeast Asia with firms that require custom products and machine parts. It caters to more than 600 customers, including Delhi Metro, Tata Steel, and BHEL and currently operates in more than 15 countries across North America, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier this year, it was valued at $2.7 billion.

9. Skyroot Aerospace: Building rockets for taking payloads (satellites for now and in future humans as well) to space, Skyroot Aerospace has been actively developing its Vikram series of launch vehicles for the past two years and plans to commercialise Vikram-1 and roll out the follow-on variants Vikram-2 and 3. Founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot is the first start-up with which ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for sharing facilities and expertise.

10. Pixxel: The start-up primarily focuses on two things - developing the technology and setting up the infrastructure to build a constellation of satellites. Pixxel’s satellite constellation can provide global coverage every 24-hours, to detect, monitor, and predict global phenomena. The space tech startup plans to deploy the first phase of a constellation, consisting of six to eight satellites by December 2022. It will deploy the entire constellation by December 2023.

11. Spinny: A platform for buying and selling used cars, Spinny was founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Ganesh Pawar, Mohit Gupta, and Ramanshu Mahaur. Currently valued at $2.11 billion, the company operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes. Every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day no questions asked money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty.

12. Resham Sutra: Founded in 2015 by Kunal Vaid and Ratan Vaid, Resham Sutra is a social enterprise that is working with the objective of improving the lives of India’s rural textile producers. It has developed solar-powered machines that help rural textile producers increase productivity and income by up to 400 percent. So far, Resham Sutra has impacted over 16,000 women beneficiaries directly and over 50,000 beneficiaries indirectly. The company exports solar-powered looms and yarn production machines to niche customers in Europe and Africa. In recognition of its innovations, Resham Sutra was chosen among the ‘Top Startups in Agri-Tech’ by the National Startup Mission, Government of India, in 2020.

13. Ungrammary: One of the top UX-UI firms in India and globally, Ungrammary is rated among India's top 5 UX-UI design agencies and among the Top 25 globally. Founded in 2017 by Swati Verma and Rahul KC, Ungrammary’s expertise lies in designing enterprise, SaaS, and consumer-facing applications. Since the company’s inception, Ungrammary has successfully worked with 50+ companies, including eight listed organisations and clients across the the USA, Canada, the UAE, and APAC region countries.

14. Log9 Materials: Founded in 2015 by Dr Akshay Singhal, Kartik Hajela, and Pankaj Sharma, Log9, a deep-tech start-up, is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge batteries that can be charged 9x faster, can last 9x longer and offer 9x higher performance and safety. Log9 has amassed 50+ industry-defining patents - it launched India’s first indigenously developed cell manufacturing line, first indigenously made cell named ‘TiB’ and is India’s first and only company to have cell-to-pack level competencies in-house ranging from electrode materials to cell fabrication to battery packs.

15. Eruvaka Technolgies: Founded in 2012 by Sreeram Raavi, Eruvaka Technologies develops on-farm diagnostic equipment for aquaculture farmers to reduce their risk and increase productivity. The pioneer of intelligent solutions for shrimp feed management, shrimp health, and pond monitoring, the company integrates sensors, mobile connectivity and decision tools for affordable aquaculture monitoring and automation. Its technology has been deployed in India, Ecuador, Honduras, and Mexico. The company was in news recently because Omnivore, India’s leading Agritech investor sold Eruvaka to Nutreco, delivering the largest exit to date in Indian agritech.

16. Ather Energy: Ather Energy is a startup focused on designing and selling premium electric two-wheelers for the Indian market. Founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013, it currently manufactures the electric scooters, Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus.

17. Livspace: Founded by Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma, Livspace is Asia's largest and fastest-growing omni-channel home interiors and renovation platform. It has 3,500+ expert designers, 2.5 lakh+ catalogue products, delivers two homes every hour and is present in 38 cities in four countries.

18. BoAt: BoAt is a consumer electronics brand established in 2015 that markets earphones, headphones stereos, travel chargers and premium rugged cables. It is hailed as India's no. 1 earwear audio brand and dubbed as the 5th largest wearables brand globally since December 2020.

19. Nykaa: India’s beauty behemoth Nykaa was listed as one of Time100 Most Influential Companies of 2022. An e-commerce company founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012 and headquartered in Mumbai, Nykaa specialises in the sale of beauty and fashion products.

20. Byju’s: Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, Byju’s is a global ed-tech company, providing highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning solutions to more than 150 million students around the world.

21. Ola Cabs: Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola is one of the world's largest ride-sharing companies. Ola integrates city transportation for customers and facilitates as many as a billion rides annually through its platform.

22. Swiggy: An online on-demand food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy was founded in July 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy, and now operates in 500 Indian cities. In January this year, it was valued at $10.7 billion.

23. Zomato: A restaurant aggregator and food delivery company founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, Zomato provides information, menus and user-reviews of restaurants as well as food delivery options from partner restaurants in select cities. At a $5.3 billion market cap, Zomato is now trading below its last private valuation ($5.4 billion) from early 2021.

24. Practo: Practo is an online doctor consultation app that offers complete telemedicine solutions. It connects millions of patients with hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers. The company has 2,00,000 users, 20,000+ verified doctors, and 25+specialities.

25. InMobi: InMobi is a multinational mobile advertising technology company based in Bengaluru. Founded by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta and Abhay Singhal, the company is a complete mobile marketing and advertising platform for advertisers and publishers.

26. Slice: Slice is a fintech startup focused on India's youngsters. This Bengaluru-based payment and credit startup extends hassle-free payment cards to deal with daily payments.

27. Delhivery: According to the RedSeer Report, Delhivery is the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated player in India by revenue in Fiscal 2021. The company has successfully fulfilled over 1 billion orders across India and has built a nation-wide network with a presence in every state, servicing over 18000 pin codes. 21 automated sort centres, 122 gateways, 93 fulfilment centres, 2,521 direct delivery centres, and a team of over 86,000 people.

Delhivery.

28. Zepto: Founded by two Stanford dropouts, Zepto is a grocery shopping app that delivers groceries in 10 minutes. Its current valuation is $900 million.

29. Postman: Postman is the world's leading platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration to create better APIs faster.

30. Instamojo: Instamojo is an online selling platform that powers small, independent businesses, MSMEs, startups, and DTC brands with online stores, landing pages.

31. Groww: Groww is an investing platform where users can find the best mutual funds to invest in and can invest their money without any hassles. It was founded in 2016 by four Flipkart employees - Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, Neeaj Singh - to make investing easy.

32. Meesho: Meesho operates as an online reselling platform that enables anyone to start a business without investment. It has over 50 lakh items to choose from, including a wide range of apparel, cosmetics, household items, and several other categories.

33. Digit Insurance: Digit Insurance is a general insurance company on a mission to make insurance simple for people across various verticals - car, travel, home, commercial vehicle, and shop insurance.

34. PharmEasy: PharmEasy is a consumer healthcare app that provides consumers with on-demand, home delivered access to a wide range of prescription, OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations.

35. Vercular.ai: Vernacular.ai is an AI-first SaaS business driven with the mission to end bad call centre experiences. This Bengaluru-based company’s suite of speech and language solutions enables enterprises to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API.

36. Unacademy: Established in 2015, Unacademy is an Edtech company that has its beginnings as a Youtube channel created by Gaurav Munjal and Dheeraj Meena. Now, it is a gigantic online learning platform to prepare students for competitive examinations.

37. Vahdam: Vahdam is the only Indian brand to have featured in Oprah Winfrey’s list of favourite things two years in a row, and also the only Indian wellness brand to have found its way to the Academy Award (Oscar) goodie bag. With organic endorsements from Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, among others, Vahdam India now ships to over 130 countries globally. However, the key markets for the brand are the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and India. The company’s turnover for FY21-22 was over Rs 200 crore.

38. Cult.Fit: Cult.fit (formerly cure.fit) is a health and fitness company offering digital and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. In February this year, the health start-up turned a unicorn with . valuation of around $1.5 billion.

39. Sharechat: Home-grown social media start-up, ShareChat was valued at $5 billion in June this year. ShareChat (Mohalla Tech) also runs India’s largest short-video platforms, Moj and TakaTak. The three together cater to over 400 million users.

40. Zerodha: An online platform to invest in stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, and more, Zerodha has more than 9 million clients who contribute to over 15 percent of all retail order volumes in India daily by trading and investing. The company that pioneered the discount broking model is clocking about 10-12 million transactions every day.

41. BigBasket: BigBasket is an online food and grocery store that delivers personal and household needs right to customers' doorstep. Founded in 2011 by V.S. Sudhakar, Hari Menon, V.S. Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudhari, BigBasket is currently valued at $2.7 billion.

BigBasket (File Image)

42. Cars24: An e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, Cars24 was founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Gajendra Jangid, and Ruchit Agarwal. The current valuation of CARS24 is $3.3 billion.

43. Dunzo: Dunzo is an all-in-one 24x7 delivery platform that picks and delivers anything and everything - groceries and essentials, fruits and vegetables, meat, pet supplies, food, and medicines in major Indian cities. Founded in 2014, Dunzo’s valuation has crossed $800 million in January this year.

44. Bombay Shaving Company: A premium personal care and grooming solutions brand, Bombay Shaving Company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Delhi. The company’s valuation was $91.6 million as of January 2022.

45. NoBroker: An online real estate rental startup, NoBroker was launched in 2013 in Bengaluru. In November 2021, it became the first unicorn in the proptech sector.

46. Bare Anatomy: Bare Anatomy is a next-gen beauty brand that offers customised hair care based on a formula created based on the end-user’s hair type. All their base formulations are created with plant extracts that are proven to be naturally effective on hair and skin.

47. XpressBees: Xpressbees is an e-commerce logistics company. Founded in 2015 by Amitava Saha and Supam Maheshwari, the Pune-based start-up turned unicorn in February this year.

48. Rebel Foods: Rebel Foods, which owns cloud kitchen brands such as Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Ovenstory Pizza, and Faasos, hit the $1 billion mark in October last year.

49. Wow!Momo: Wow! Momo is a chain of fast food restaurants headquartered in Kolkata that specialises in momos, momo-filled burgers (MoBurgs) and momo-based desserts. Founded by Sagar Daryani and Binod Homagai, in September 2021, the company was valued at INR 1,225 crore, making it one of the highest valued homegrown QSR brands

50. Jumbotail: Jumbotail Technologies is a wholesale and food grocery platform that provides full-stack services for kirana stores, including storefront delivery and payments collection. Third-generation apple farmer Ashish Jhina and military veteran Karthik Venkateswaran founded the company that has so far raised $125 million in funding.

51. TravelTriangle: Founded in 2011 by Sankalp Agarwal, Prabhat Gupta and Sanchit Garg, TravelTriangle is an online holiday marketplace bringing both travellers, and trusted and expert travel agents on a common platform.

52. OKCredit: OkCredit is a free digital Udhar-Khata app for businesses and shopowners where ledger account books can be managed digitally in the user’s preferred language. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company was founded in 2017 by Gaurav Kumar, Aditya Prasad and Harsh Pokharna.

53. Glance: An artificial intelligence-based software company, Glance delivers personalised content to the lock screens of smartphones. It was co-founded in 2019 by Naveen Tewari, Abhay Singhal, Mohit Saxena, and Piyush Shah and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

54. Doubtnut: Doubtnut is a Study and Learning App with instant video solutions for school students as well as entrance examination aspirants. Founded in 2016 by Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, Doubtnut is headquartered in Gurugram.

55. Edyst: Founded in 2016, Hyderabad-based Edyst operates in the EdTech space that targets college students and working professionals. The company makes students job-ready with the latest skills and industry connect, helps instructors reach a community of active learners and conduct cohort-based courses and provides hiring companies with curated resumes and verified analytics to source the best candidates.

56. Epigamia: Founded in 2015 by Rohan Mirchandani and headquartered in Mumbai, Epigamia is a manufacturer of fresh and healthy dairy products and dairy alternatives in the country.

57. TradeX: Founded in 2021 by Divij Goyal, Ankit Shrivastava, TradeX provides its users with a market trading platform that uses predictions to help users to make trades based on opinions that matter.

58. IppoPay: Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Chennai, IppoPay makes its money through the provision and deployment of digital payment gateways that make it easy for SMEs, freelancers and home-based businesses to take payments.

59. AarogyaAI: Founded by Avlokita Tiwari and Praapti Jayaswal in 2019, AarogyaAI provides medical technology powered by artificial intelligence to help with the early detection and diagnosis of drug-resistant TB.

60. Glamplus: Founded in 2020 by Divyanshu Singh and headquartered in Bengaluru, GlamPlus provides a SaaS platform that acts as a beauty product marketplace for beauty salons so that they can get access to the things that they need to do their jobs, like invoicing, appointment tracking and more.

61. Arata: Certified by PETA, Arata Zero Chemicals is a personal care startup that sells 100 percent vegan, chemical-free skin and hair care unisex products across its platforms. They have leveraged the online marketplace and also have physical stores in the Delhi-NCR region.

62. Arzooo: Arzooo helps B2B businesses buy electronics at a decent rate. They currently have 5000+ powered stores in 200+ cities and have a base of more than 100 brands.

63. BillEasy: Founded in 2015 by Akash Patil, BillEasy is a personal finance and bill tracking startup that pushes the concept of digital receipts. It not only tracks warranties and manages billing, but also helps share those bills and receipts. One of the prime clients of this Mumbai-based startup is McDonald’s that has leveraged BillEasy to sell over 10 million burgers till date.

64. BulBul.tv: Founded in 2018 by Sachin Bhatia and Atit Jain, BulBul.tv is India’s first live streaming video shopping app. This startup lets sellers, customers, and users create short videos talking about any product on their platform and go live.

65. CoursePlay: One of the top 100 startups in India in the edtech sector, CoursePlay is a learning technology solution for enterprises. It helps businesses upskill their employees with reduced cost, easy onboarding, shared corporate values and easy technology adoption. They are used by companies like Amazon, CaratLane, Mothercare, and Raymond, among others.

66. DrinkPrime: Founded in 2015 by Shailesh Prithani and Pawan Jai, DrinkPrime helps metropolitan Indians get access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water. The IoT-based start-up manufactures and provides water purifiers on subscription to its users; the users only have to pay for the amount of water they consume while DrinkPrime takes care of the cost of the device, installation, maintenance, etc.

67. Ezerx: An innovative MedTech startup, Ezerx provides diagnostic services for detecting health issues in patients at an early stage. They also manufacture innovative and low-cost medical devices for treatments, with an aim to make primary healthcare more accessible. The company was founded in 2018 by Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra.

68. Finzy: Finzy is a P2P loan marketplace. This digital platform connects borrowers with investors who are looking to invest in new assets that provide monthly returns. It was founded in 2016 by Abhinandan Sangama, Amit More, and Vishwas Dixit.

69. Glow Road: Founded in 2017 by Dr Sonal Verma, Kunal Sinha, Shekhar Sahu, and Nitesh Pant, Glow Road is a reseller network that connects over 6 lakh resellers in more than 2,000 cities. This social e-Commerce app allows wholesale suppliers to sell products to resellers, who then sell the products at retail prices.

70. Hashtag Orange: Hashtag Orange is a digital marketing agency that provides data-driven insights for brands facing challenges in the digital space. They offer technology-backed solutions in areas like digital marketing, eCommerce, SEO, social media, and more. Founded in 2018 by Saurabh Kapoor and Mukesh Vij, the startup has Snickers, Toshiba, The Man Company, Mufti, Forest Essentials, Max Life, and Carrier AC among its clients.

71. mCaffeine: Founded in 2015 by Tarun Sharma, mCaffeine is India’s first caffeinated personal care brand. They infuse the flavour and energy of caffeine into skincare and hair care products. Their range of products includes shampoos, shower gels, shampoos, face masks, and body gels.

72. MikeLegal: MikeLegal is Asia’s first AI-based legal associate startup that aims to improve productivity and reduce costs for managing IP-related legal jobs. Founded in 2017 by Tushar Bhargava and Anshul Gupta, the company boasts of reputed clients including Reliance Industries, Wockhardt, Glenmark, HeroMotoCorp, Hero, Sun Pharma, Pidilite, Airtel, etc.

73. Pocket52: India’s first cryptographically secure online poker startup, Pocket52 has an app that allows users to play their favourite game of poker on the table of their choice. It was founded in 2017 by Debashish Bhattarcharjee, Nitesh Salvi, Satyam Verma, and Saurav Suman.

74. Railofy: Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Saraf, Rohan Dedhia, and Hrishabh S, Railofy is India’s first Wait List (WL) and Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) protection startup that aims to end the hassle of WL & RAC in India.

75. SuperSmelly: Founded in 2018 by Dipali Mathur Dayal and Milan Sharma, SuperSmelly, which started as a 100 percent toxin-free deodorant, now has a huge range of toxin-free products. Built for tweens and teens, this brand makes toxin-free personal care easier.