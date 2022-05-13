GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Startup
73 of Indiaâ€™s 100 unicorns have at least one founder from IIT
Nikhil Patwardhan
May 13, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
A majority of Indiaâ€™s 100 unicorns, most of which were crowned unicorns only over the last two years, have founders with an IIT background.
Nikhil Patwardhan
TAGS:
#Entrepreneurshipâ€‹
#IIT
#IIT Bombay
#IIT Delhi
#IIT Kanpur
#IIT Kharagpur
#IIT Madras
#IIT Roorke
#IITs
#Indian Institute of Technology
#startups
#Unicorns
first published: May 13, 2022 01:37 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.