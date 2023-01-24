GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
NEWS
4.3
14 Indian startups have sacked over 2,100 employees in the first three weeks of 2023
Mansi Verma
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
The number of layoffs has crossed last year’s three-week average of around 1,060 sackings as more companies take up the layoff route to stay afloat amid a stubborn funding winter.
Over six among the list let go of more than 1,000 employees since the beginning of 2022.
first published: Jan 24, 2023 12:28 pm