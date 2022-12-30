 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starting a new business? Here are four essential tips for new entrepreneurs

M Muneer
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

The economic hardships of the pandemic and unemployment have prompted many educated people to start their own businesses as a way to survive and grow. Most of these new entrepreneurs come with no business background and do not have much support from experts.

Most MSME founders start with an idea and learn about business on the job. Often times they all make several mistakes on the way – some minor, some blunders. This is expected when the founder is young, inexperienced in business and driven to get into business because of lack of jobs or discrimination. And they just cannot afford consultants for business advice.

Here are five essential business guidelines for new venture founders:

- Make it official. Do not start any venture informally. That you can do to test your concept. Once decided, set up a private limited company or limited liability partnership to make it official. Better not to start as proprietorship or partnership from the long-term aspects. Minimal liability is the right way for any business.

Even if you are the sole employee and boss at the same time, and totally supported by your own funds, it is best to create a proper entity for tax issues as well as future benefits from MSME schemes. The earlier you do it, the better it will be for the venture.

Many professional service providers such as consultants, designers and architects think it is best not to set up an official business entity for their work. The cost of setting up a company is hardly Rs 25,000 today even if you use a chartered accountant for this work. It is a small price to pay to protect your personal wealth from any business liabilities – legal, debt or malpractice related. This doesn’t construe that every business will get into a liability sooner or later.