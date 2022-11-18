 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SS Innovations buys US firm, eyes global market with made-in-India surgical robots

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Robotic surgery enhances precision, flexibility and control during operations but its penetration in low and middle-income countries is very limited, mainly due to the cost factor and lack of vision.

Representational image.

SS Innovations, a med-tech startup, which recently launched India’s first fully indigenous robotic surgery system SSI Mantra, aims to go global by acquiring a US company listed on NASDAQ.

The company, helmed by robotic cardiac surgeon Dr Sudhir Srivastava, on November 17 announced that it has gained access to global capital and market by acquiring a controlling interest in the US-based Avra Medical Robotics.

The firm is also looking to tie up with various public sector hospitals in I ndia to raise the standards of surgical outcomes for underserved population locally.

“This acquisition will help us reach the global market and our innovation will be used widely,” said Srivastava. “As we know that the future of med tech lies in the precision of surgery, this acquisition will help us to bring this Make in India technology to the global platform.”

According to Srivastava, the acquisition allows the company access to public platforms in terms of fundraising.

“Normally, the listing process takes almost two years and is very expensive. But this (acquisition) allows us to be able to raise $100 million-$200 million, very rapidly - I am talking about months,” Srivastava told Moneycontrol.