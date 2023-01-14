Audio streaming giant Spotify down for users - Report

Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to a Reuters report which cited outage tracking website Downdetector.com,

The outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption. The website uses a range of sources including user reports.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platforms's current status, Tweeted about the situation.

(This is a developing story, please check this space for further updates)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE