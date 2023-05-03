SpiceJet to borrow Rs 400 crore to fix 25 aircraft

Budget carrier SpiceJet is looking out to borrow Rs 400 crore to revive 25 aircraft after the GoFirst fiasco that broke out on May with the airline filing for insolvency.

The funds for the revival will be drawn from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and better cash accruals. The airline has already mobilised around Rs 400 crore towards getting its grounded fleet back in the air, which will further enhance its topline, according to a press statement from the airline.

Also Read SpiceJet significantly restructuring balance sheet: Ajay Singh

“We are meticulously working towards return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. Majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilised for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

Moneycontrol News