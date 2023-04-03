 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet hives off cargo and logistics business into separate entity  

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

SpiceJet completed the separation of its cargo and logistics division 'SpiceXpress' from the airline.

The low-cost carrier entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary namely SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited (SXPL) for the transfer of its cargo business undertaking as a going concern, on slump sale basis.

The hive-off would strengthen SpiceJet's balance sheet, wipe out a substantial portion of the airline's negative net worth and unlock significant value for SpiceJet and its shareholders.

According to the airline, the consideration for the slump sale will be discharged by SpiceXpress by issuance of securities in the combination of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures to SpiceJet for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,555.77 crore which will also strengthen the balance sheet of SpiceJet.