 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Space Kidz India's student-made payloads aboard Skyroot's Vikram S rocket meet mission parameters

Aihik Sur
Nov 28, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Space Kidz India's payload, FunSAT, consisted of 80 experiments conducted by 160 students from India, the United States, Indonesia, and other countries.

Space Kidz India, a Chennai-based space tech startup whose payloads were aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S launch vehicle, the first Indian private rocket to launch into space, announced that the mission met all of the required parameters and was a success.

Vikram S launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on November 18 with three customer payloads. The launch successfully validated Skyroot's technologies and paved the way for the launch of its Vikram-1 orbital launch vehicle next year.

Space Kidz India collaborates with students all over the world to provide them with real-time space technology exposure by building satellites and payloads. Its payload, FunSAT, consisted of 80 experiments conducted by 160 students from India, the United States, Indonesia, and other countries.

Dr Srimathi Kesan, CEO and founder of Space Kidz India, told Moneycontrol that the payloads included sensors such as gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers, which were all programmed by the 160 students.

"We were looking at sensors all working properly -- magnetometers, gyroscope giving all the details. If it gives data such as, what is the apogee (the point in the orbit of a satellite at which it is furthest from the earth), the pressure during the flight and so on -- that is a success. That is what we expected of the flight," Kesan said that the students were elated with the success.

During the flight, Space Kidz also tested its new onboard computer and processing system, its operating system, data compression algorithms, data distribution and transfer system, power management system, etc.