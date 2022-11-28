 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S&P lowers India FY23 GDP growth forecast by 30 bps to 7%

Nov 28, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

The credit rating agency in September had projected India's economic growth at 7.3 percent in the current fiscal.

S&P Global Ratings on November 28 lowered India's FY23 GDP growth forecast by 30 bps to 7 percent and lowered it a 50-basis-point more to 6 percent for FY24.

The credit rating agency had in September projected India's economic growth at 7.3 percent for the current fiscal.

According to the S&P's quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, strong consumption in the more domestically led economies of India, Indonesia, and the Philippines will also lift the average.

S&P said in some countries the domestic demand recovery from Covid has more to go and this should support growth next year in India.

It projected inflation to average 6.8 percent in the current fiscal and the RBI's benchmark interest rate to rise to 6.25 percent by March. To control the price rise, the central bank has hiked the interest rate by 1.9 percentage points to a 3-year high of 5.9 percent.