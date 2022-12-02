 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some Citibank customers are confused amid transfer of services

Jinit Parmar
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Customers are unaware of the alternatives they will get after the transfer of Citibank’s consumer business to Axis Bank

Prasanth Mamidala, an entrepreneur based in Hyderabad, holds a Citibank savings account. He also has a savings account with Axis Bank. After Citibank announced that it will transfer all its banking services in India to Axis, he does not know the fate of his accounts.

“Will I have two savings accounts with Axis Bank? Will they shut down one of my accounts? I have tried contacting both banks but to no avail. From their end, there has not been any communication concerning this,” Mamidala said.

Confusion with transfers 

Like Mamidala, many customers are confused and worried as to what will happen to their accounts and services with Citibank after the transfer to Axis Bank.

“Without knowing what product we get, how do we transfer the relationship?” tweeted Vinod Kumar, a Citibank customer.

Satvik Sehgal, another customer, said that he is planning to close his account with Citibank.