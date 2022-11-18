SoftBank sells 4.5% in Paytm for Rs 1,631 crore

SoftBank divested 4.5 percent stake in Paytm's parent One97 Communications for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5 per cent stake in the company.

SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is a subsidiary of Softbank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,630.89 crore.

SoftBank is the second largest shareholder with a 17.45 per cent stake in the company.

Post the latest transaction, SoftBank's shareholding will decrease to 12.95 per cent from 17.45 per cent stake in the company. SoftBank had invested USD 1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth USD 220 million at the time of its IPO. On Thursday, BofA Securities Europe SA, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Societe Generale - ODI purchased a total of 1.81 crore shares of Paytm.

PTI

