SMEs should plan for faster, cheaper and useful reporting

M Muneer
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

The internet offers plenty of options for information reporting, making it easier to share info with customers as well as gather data. Here is how to make the web work for you

The proliferation of e-commerce and digital media has brought with it its own set of complexities in understanding customer preferences, behaviours and segmentation.

The internet offers an exciting opportunity to interact with consumers and gather data. Marketing researchers can offer timely, user-friendly and more economic deliverables to small and medium enterprises through web-based information reporting sites. They address small and medium enterprises' needs for faster, cheaper, and useful information.

While most web-based information reporting sites contain sections serving various purposes, their primary objective is to distribute project results to a multitude of users. Project results usually are distributed using a combination of three types of reports: predefined, customisable and ad hoc.

Predefined reports are equivalent to using the web to deliver paper reports. The format is predefined, and different users can receive customised information based on their level within the organisation.

While predefined reports do not take full advantage of web-based reporting’s functionality, they are convenient to use and a good way to control the information users receive.

Customisable reports allow users to choose information in a report by selecting from a predefined set of inputs. The data in customisable reports is pre-calculated and pre-summarised; users simply choose which numbers to pull.