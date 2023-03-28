 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small banks pad up with cricket partnerships to build brands and add customers

Jinit Parmar
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Fino Payments Bank have recently partnered with Indian Premier League teams and sponsored other cricket events.

Cricket is becoming a magnet for banks, drawing them in to explore sponsorship and partnership deals and expand their brand reach, as well as acquire new customers.

Small Finance Banks (SFB) Equitas, AU, Ujjivan and Fino Payments Bank recently partnered with teams from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and sponsored cricket events. These banks are looking for brand expansion and seeking to widen their customer base through these deals.

AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were among the prime sponsors during the latest India vs New Zealand Men’s Test and One-day international series. The banks had their billboards on the boundary line and on different stands in the stadium.

Equitas Small Finance Bank and Fino Payments Bank, on the other hand, have partnered with teams from the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket format. Equitas SFB has partnered Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, while Fino Payments Bank has partnered with Rajasthan Royals.