SJVN to commission 75 MW solar project in UP by month-end

State-run SJVN said it will commission a 75 MW solar project at Kalpi in Uttar Pradesh by month-end.

The project shall generate 168.34 million units (MUs) in the 1st year and the project’s cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 3,919 MUs, a regulatory filing stated.

This would help in annual enhancement of revenue to the tune of approximately Rs 45.11 crores which would enhance the top and bottomline of balance sheet, it stated. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years, SJVN said.

The Company’s renewable portfolio stands at 4007.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1,370 MW is under construction and 2,458 MW are at different stages of implementation.

With the commissioning of this 75 MW Solar project, cumulative operational capacity will increase to 2,091.5 MW.