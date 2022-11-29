 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

The merger, which is aimed to be completed by March 2024, will give SIA a 25.1% stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments.

Tata group airlines — Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India — had an aggregate market share of 25.9% in October 2022 (Representative image)

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing Rs 2,058.5 crore (US $250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, as per a media release issued on November 29.

The merger, which is "aimed to be completed by March 2024", will give SIA a 25.1 percent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments, it added.

Currently, SIA holds 51 percent stake in Vistara, whereas, the remaining 49 percent is held by Tata. The latter had acquired Air India for Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian government earlier this year.

SIA and Tata have, as per the details shared in the release, also agreed to participate in additional capital injections, if required, to fund the growth and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022-23 and FY2023-24.

"Based on SIA’s 25.1 percent stake post-completion, its share of any additional capital injection could be up to Rs 50,200 million (US $615 million), payable only after the completion of the merger," it said.

The actual amount will depend on factors including the progress of the enlarged Air India’s business plan, and its access to other funding options, the release said, adding that SIA intends to fully fund any additional capital injections with its internal cash resources.