 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Short Call | New Crompton CEO’s job pangs, Biocon, Peter Lynch’s regrets not ‘sinning’

Santosh Nair
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Plenty of stock-specific activity, particularly in some of the railway names, but the sense one gets talking to market players is nobody is making serious money

A sense of gloom has been replaced by one of fatigue over the last month.

"Leverage works both ways. More money has been lost searching for yield than at gunpoint." -  Ray DeVoe

Market continues to struggle for a direction, foreign institutional investors continue to be net sellers and none of the sectors are showing any clear trend. Plenty of stock-specific activity, particularly in some of the railway names, but the sense one gets talking to market players is nobody is making serious money. Overall, a sense of gloom has been replaced by one of fatigue over the last month.

Job change

One can feel for Promeet Ghosh, the incoming MD and CEO of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. News of his appointment was greeted with a 12 percent drop in the stock, which has anyway been in a downtrend since September last year. A career investment banker, Ghosh steps in following the abrupt resignation of Mathew Job, who had been with the company for the last seven-and-a-half years. Market skepticism arises from Ghosh’s lack of hands-on experience in running a consumer electricals business. This is even more worrying considering that the company has been ceding market share to rivals of late.