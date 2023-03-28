 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping solutions

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

As a part of this partnership, all eBay cross-border trade sellers from India will be able to choose its cross-border shipping solution, Shiprocket X, as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, the company said in a statement.

Logistics aggregator Shiprocket on Tuesday said it has collaborated with global e-commerce platform eBay for cross-border shipping solutions to domestic SMEs.

Shiprocket X helps small and medium-sized export businesses seamlessly manage and deliver orders to global destinations at affordable costs, as per the company.

The collaboration with eBay is aimed at enabling e-commerce for Indian sellers and helping them reach a global audience and to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions to Indian eBay sellers by integrating 'eBay Global Shipping' (EGS) and Shiprocket X.