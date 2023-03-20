 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shapoorji Pallonji Group to go for major restructuring: Report

Mar 20, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

The various businesses will be held by two holding companies and will be supervised by an advisory board that will include four family members - Shapoor and his son, Pallon, and late Cyrus Mistry’s two children, Firoz and Zahan.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is seeking regulatory and other stakeholder clearances for a major restructuring that will create two holding companies overseeing businesses ranging from construction and real estate to oil & gas, according to a Mint report.

The two holding companies, S.P. Finance and S.C. Finance will each hold 47.69% stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji Co. Pvt. Ltd, the report stated quoting sources who refused to be named. Shapoorji Pallonji Co. Pvt. Ltd will cease to exist after the restructuring.

These holding companies will be supervised by an advisory board that will include four family members - Shapoor and his son, Pallon, and late Cyrus Mistry’s two children, Firoz and Zahan.

The intention is to demarcate the responsibilities of promoters as custodians and the management.