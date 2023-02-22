 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI looks to end practice of 'perpetual board members' at listed companies

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Institutional shareholders are getting increasingly concerned about the special rights that are being extended to promoters, founders, and other favoured body corporates of the companies

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking to curb the power enjoyed by certain stakeholders. In a proposal made on February 21, SEBI suggested a regulatory framework that will end the perpetual directorship enjoyed by some stakeholders.

The stakeholders’ seat at the board of directors at listed companies will be subject to occasional approval—about once every five years, SEBI has proposed. This move will embolden corporate governance.

Institutional shareholders are getting increasingly concerned about the special rights that are being extended to promoters, founders and other favoured body corporates of the companies.

