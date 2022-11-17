 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi directs IHH to get Delhi High Court nod to go ahead with Fortis open offer

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

The IHH-Fortis deal has been stuck due to a legal battle between Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo and former promoters of Fortis Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder

IHH currently holds 31.17% stake in Fortis Healthcare

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad to obtain an order from the Delhi High Court to allow the company to proceed with its proposed open offer for a 26.1 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare, a regulatory filing said on November 17.

The directive comes nearly a week after IHH said it was willing to proceed with the stalled open offer if the capital markets regulator gives it a go-ahead.

The company is the largest shareholder in Fortis with a 31.17 percent stake.

"IHH wishes to announce that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has advised on 16th November 2022 that the open offers should be proceeded with after obtaining an appropriate order in this regard from the Delhi High Court," the exchange filing said.

"In view of this letter from the Sebi, IHH is obtaining advice from legal counsel on next steps."

IHH had in November 2018 acquired, via a preferential allotment, a 31.17 percent stake in Fortis by infusing fresh capital of Rs 4,000 crore. At that time, Fortis was in operational and financial distress, thus the capital was much needed.