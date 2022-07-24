School job scam: TMC seeks time-bound probe in ED case against minister

The TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and aided schools.

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of Chatterjee, the industries minister who earlier held the education portfolio, according to sources.