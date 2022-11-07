SC upholds 10% reservation for EWS in public jobs, public and private education institutes

The Supreme Court on November 7, upheld the validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit upheld the validity of the law by a 3:2 majority. While Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala were in majority view, Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat were in minority view.

At the outset, Chief Justice U U Lalit said there are four different judgements on pleas challenging the EWS quota.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who read the judgement for himself, said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot breach the basic structure of the Constitution. Any reservation that is structured singularly on economic criteria does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, he said.

Justice Bela M Trivedi said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be struck down on grounds of being discriminatory. Justice J B Pardiwala concurred with their views and upheld the validity of the amendment.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, in a minority view, expressed his dissent and said that the court is sanctioning a discriminatory order. By excluding the poor among SC/ST/OBC from economically backward classes, the amendment practices constitutionally prohibited forms of discrimination, he added. Chief Justice UU Lalit concurred with the view of Justice Bhat.

Earlier on September 27, the apex court had reserved the judgment on EWS quota.

The court was hearing arguments on the aspect of whether the 103rd amendment effectively violates the basic structure by permitting carving out reservation based on financial standing, by allowing states to make special provision for admission of students to private unaided institutes, and by excluding the socially backward sections from availing the said quota.

(With agency inputs)