SC order on EC appointments: Rijiju invokes 'Lakshman Rekha'

Mar 18, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The minister felt that if judges got involved in administrative work, they would have to face criticism. He said the principle of justice will be compromised if a judge ends up hearing a matter of which he or she was a part.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday invoked the constitutional "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the executive and the judiciary, and wondered that if judges become part of administrative appointments, who would carry out judicial work.

Rijiju was responding to a question on a Supreme Court bench directing the government to set up a panel comprising the prime minister, the chief justice of India and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha to select the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners till a law is in place for the same.

"The appointment of election commissioners is prescribed in the Constitution. Parliament has to enact a law. Accordingly, the appointment has to be done. I agree that there is no enactment for that in Parliament, there is a vacuum," the minister said at the India Today Conclave.

Rijiju said he is not criticising the apex court judgment or talking about its "repercussions" or what the government is going to do on the issue.