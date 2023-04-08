 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC committee on Adani issue will have limited terms of reference: Congress

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The Congress on Saturday said the Supreme Court committee to look into the Hindenburg research report on Adani group has limited terms of reference and ”cannot bring out the deep nexus between” the prime minister and the billionaire businessman.

The remarks came soon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said this panel will be more useful and effective than a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.

”The Supreme Court Committee has very limited terms of reference. It cannot bring out the deep nexus between PM and Adani,” said AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

”Only a JPC can find answers to the HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun) series of 100 questions and more that are emerging,” he also said, adding that the ”JPCs in 1992 and 2001 were both worthwhile exercises”.