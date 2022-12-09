 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee may appreciate next week on corporate inflows, easing Dollar index

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Forex dealers said that gains may be limited as traders will be keenly watching the policies of major central banks as also the US inflation data.

The Indian rupee is expected to appreciate in the coming week due to likely corporate inflows, and easing crude oil prices and the Dollar index, dealers said.

Since the start of this month, the Rupee has been a little volatile and traded in a thin range.

"Inflows amounting to $1.1 from the Yes Bank stake sale are expected next week. A major bank would be raising funds on 14th December, and a few IPOs are lined up next week. Hence, inflows are expected. A possible fall in the Dollar index should ensure that the Rupee appreciates  to Rs. 81.50-82.75 to a Dollar," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"Falling 10-year US treasury yields, a plunging Dollar index, a falling USDCNH, and declining Brent crude prices seem to all favour the Rupee, though maybe with a lag. Corporate flows may also continue to assist the Rupee," said Kunal Sodhani, Vice President, Shinhan Bank. "For USD:INR, 81.80 acts as an immediate support, followed by 81.40, while 82.75 may see strong resistance."

Forex dealers said that gains may be capped as traders will be keenly watching the policies of major central banks. "Policies of the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) will be impacting the week," Sodhani added.

