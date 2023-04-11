 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls past 82/USD despite dollar weakness; outflows likely

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

The Indian rupee declined past the key psychological mark of 82 per dollar on Tuesday on likely corporate outflows and importer demand for the greenback, traders said.

The rupee finished at 82.1250 to the dollar, having declined up to 82.15 during the session. It closed at 81.98 in on Monday.

Persistent dollar-buying when the dollar index is weaker indicates there is an outflow, a trader said.

However, dealers couldn't identify the nature of the outflow. They also cited importer demand through the session.