Royal Enfield's Super Meteor 650 estimated to be priced between Rs 3.5L-Rs 4L

Royal Enfield, a homegrown motorcycle manufacturing company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, took the wraps off the Super Meteor 650 at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The latest generation cruiser is available in two variants - Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer and will be initially sold in overseas markets. Even though the pricing and other details have not been shared by the company yet, it is estimated to be priced at Rs 3.5 - Rs 4 lakh.

This is the third 650 cc model from Royal Enfield after the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650, which too were showcased at EICMA four years ago. The cruiser bike is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air-cooled engine that can produce 47Ps of maximum power at 7,250 revolutions per minute (rpm) and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox with slip and assists clutch.

Commenting on Royal Enfield’s cruiser lineage and approach to building motorcycles, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “We have always had a differentiated approach to building motorcycles and our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, is the next evolution of this approach.”

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 be offered in seven colour options - interstellar green, celestial red, astral black and four more options. It will be available from spring 2023 for delivery in international markets.

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and relaxed riding position.

Speaking about the engineering that underpins the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Even at the start of the development journey of the 650 parallel twin platform we were clear about our intentions of designing and building a true-blue highway cruiser. It’s been a while in the making but we are very glad that it is finally here. The 650 twin engine has been at the heart of the resounding global success of the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 and we are confident that this platform, in a new cruiser avatar, will bring in new riders for Royal Enfield across the world.”