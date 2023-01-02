 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail investors may stay cold to private placement of bonds despite cut in lot size

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Public issue of bonds may continue to be popular due to smaller lot sizes and attractive coupons, experts said.

Retail investors of debt securities, or bonds, are likely to prefer public issues of bonds despite the reduction in the face value of debt securities issued on a private placement basis, experts said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 28 announced the reduction in the face value of debt security and non-convertible redeemable preference shares issued on a private placement basis to Rs 1 lakh from the current Rs 10 lakh with effect from January 1, 2023.

The public issue of bonds may remain popular because the majority of retail investors look for smaller lot sizes and private placement does not offer such lots. Apart from this, the coupons offered on public issues are also attractive compared to a private placement.

"Most of the retail investors always prefer small lot size of Rs 10,000 and multiples, which is available only in public issue of bonds. Further, the liquidity of the instrument is better in public issues compared to private placement when it comes specifically to retail lots," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder, and managing partner of Rockfort Fincorp, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm.

He said non-qualified institutional buyers will be permitted to bid in the private placement of bonds only by invitation. Investment through a primary issue of a private placement of bonds by retail investors will always remain difficult.

"The reduction of lot size is just to encourage retail investors to buy bonds in the secondary market and hence retail investors may miss the opportunity to get the cut-off coupon and the offer of bonds in the secondary market always tends to change for retail lots even in a normal market. Hence, retail investors may prefer the public issue of bonds compared to a private placement," Srinivasan said.