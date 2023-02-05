 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Residential rentals in Bengaluru take a hit on job losses

Souptik Datta
Feb 05, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Experts say several factors like fears of a global economic slowdown and major layoffs have led to a dip in rental demand in the city.

Ashwini (name changed upon request) has been working as an IT marketing professional in Bengaluru for the last eight years. "After a lot of struggle, last year I found an apartment near my workplace, a 1BHK for Rs 30,000 a month," she said.

However, in November, she became one of the many to be hit by the global economic slowdown and lost her job. Today, she is back in her hometown, Chennai.

For Akash, another IT professional, who was staying at a 1BHK in Sarjapura for Rs 25,000 per month, December was a nightmare. "After working for six years, I am now back in Hyderabad," he said.

In the wave of massive layoffs at major tech companies like Google and Microsoft, about 2 lakh IT employees have lost jobs globally over three months. Recently, Microsoft India has started laying off employees in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Alongside, Amazon India has reduced its headcount by almost 1,000.