 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance to appoint McLaren's Hitesh Sethia as Jio Financial CEO: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Hitesh Sethia's appointment, as claimed in the report, will come at a time when Jio Financial Services is preparing to get listed in the stock market.

Reliance had announced JFS demerger plan in October 2022 (Reuters file image)

Reliance Industries Ltd is set to appoint Hitesh Sethia, a top executive of McLaren Strategic Ventures, as the chief executive officer of Jio Financial Services (JFS), news agency Bloomberg reported on March 6, citing sources.

Sethia's appointment, as claimed in the report, will come at a time when JFS is preparing to get listed in the stock market. In October last year, Reliance had announced the demerger of JFS, its financial services business, and had confirmed that it would be separately listed at the bourses.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news of Sethia being tapped in by Reliance. A statement was yet to be issued by the company, at the time of writing this report.

Sethia, who has an experience of over 20 years in the field of financial services, is currently heading the Europe business of McLaren. He had joined the group in June last year.