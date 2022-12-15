Reliance Consumer Products launches FMCG brand in Gujarat

Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, launched its indigenous made-in-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat on December 15.

Independence was introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's centenary celebrations at Akshardham in Ahmedabad. It offers products in several categories, including staples, processed foods, and other daily necessities.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, on the launch of Independence, said, “I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products."

“The brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians,” she added.

Reliance Retail in the press statement said Reliance Consumer Products aims to prepare for a national rollout of the brand, and intends to develop Gujarat as a "go-to-market" state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business.

According to the statement, Reliance Consumer intends to make the launch of Independence an empowering movement for all stakeholders in India, including consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and kiranas. Independence products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are certain to find a place in Indian households because they are not only made in India but also made for India.

Disclaimer: Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

