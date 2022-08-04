Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Balenciaga to introduce the brand to India

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on August 4 announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with luxury brand Balenciaga in order to offer the best of international fashion to the Indian market.

RBL will be Balenciaga's only partner in India under this long-term franchise deal, and this will mark RBL's second collaboration with Balenciaga's parent company Kering.

The original Balenciaga house, founded in 1917 by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga and established in Paris in 1937, characterised modern couture with its numerous advances in shape and technique.

“Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry has already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and using fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

Balenciaga’s unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material developments, and today’s social responsibilities keep it at the forefront of modernity.

Disclaimer: Reliance Brands Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.