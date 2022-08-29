Reliance AGM 2022 | RIL aims at transition from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen by 2025

Reliance Industries is mapping its way to transition from the production of grey hydrogen to the production of green hydrogen by 2025, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

Addressing RIL annual general meeting on Monday, Ambani said that while the company is one of the largest producers of grey hydrogen globally, it is assessing new technologies for making electrolysers in its efforts to produce low-cost green hydrogen in the country.

"We are in advanced discussions to partner with other leading electrolyser technology players globally to set up giga-scale electrolyser manufacturing facility at Jamnagar," Ambani said.

He added that RIL has also partnered with Stiesdal to accelerate cost reduction and commercialisation of their pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology.

In June, Kapil Maheshwari, president for new energy at Reliance, had said that RIL was looking at new technology to make electrolysers in its efforts to produce low-cost green hydrogen in India.

Maheshwari had also said that the company plans to bid for any production-linked incentives the government may offer to encourage the technology.

RIL has also inaugurated Phase-I of its Bio-Energy Technology (BET) Centre at Jamnagar on August 15.

The government unveiled the first phase of its green hydrogen policy in February, offering a range of incentives for companies to set up projects. India plans to offer more “sweeteners” for producers, Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh had said in June.

Green hydrogen has drawn tens of billions of dollars in investment commitments from investors, including Ambani and rival tycoon Gautam Adani.

In January, RIL had announced plans invest $75 billion in renewables infrastructure, including generation plants, solar panels and electrolysers.

RIL's ambitious clean energy plan entailed three parts that include Rs 60,000-core investment in four giga-factories to manufacture and fully integrate all critical components for the business; Rs 15,000-crore infusion in the value chain, partnerships, and future technologies.

Green hydrogen would be a priority, as Ambani said the group aims to offer hydrogen energy at under $1 a kilogram in a decade.

Reliance will pursue an aggressive target to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram by the end of this decade, Ambani said last year. At the time, the cost of producing the fuel was between $2.22 and $4.62 a kilogram in India.

Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water with the help of clean energy like wind power, is seen as critical to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries such as oil refineries and steel mills, helping meet global targets to zero out emissions and fight global warming.