Recession, really? Indians splurge record $10 billion on foreign trips this fiscal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Indians have doled out a total of Rs $19,354 million this fiscal if we take into account forex reserves spent on education, maintenance of relatives, gifts, and investments.

India seems to be an outlier in the league of big economies amid all talks of gloom around the world. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indians have spent a record $10 billion in overseas travel in the first nine months of this fiscal.

Between April and December 2022, Indians shelled out $9,947 million, surpassing the previous record of $7 billion in before the pandemic, according to a Times of India report.

Indians splurged $1,137 million on travel in December 2022 alone, as per the RBI data.

