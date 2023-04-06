YEIDA allots 22 plots in Medical Device Park in second phase

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted 22 industrial plots – just over a fifth of the land parcels offered in the second phase – in its planned Medical Device Park. The move is expected to fetch it Rs 101.48 crore.

The second phase of the scheme for allotment of plots in the Medical Device Park located in sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway was launched on December 8 and registrations closed on February 28.

A draw was conducted for 99 plots in total – 59 measuring 1,000 square metres and 40 measuring 2,100 square metres, according to YEIDA officials. There were 81 applicants, of which 22 were found eligible.

“Of these 22 applicants, 10 were found eligible in the 1,000 square metre category and 12 in the 2,100 square metre category. These 22 plots were allotted for Rs 101.48 crore, of which Rs 71.21 crore will come from the 12 larger plots and Rs 30.27 from the 10 smaller plots,” an official said.

Moneycontrol News