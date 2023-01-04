 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What do homebuyers and developers want in the New Year?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

A report by property consultant ANAROCK and law firm Khaitan & Company has pointed out that while real estate cases comprises just 5% of all cases filed under the IBC, their resolution rate is among the lowest. 

As we roll into 2023, thousands of homebuyers are still stuck with undelivered homes or apartments -- supposedly completed, but without the facilities promised in snazzy brochures.

Over 500,000 housing units remain stuck in various construction stages across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

Hundreds of thousands of homebuyers who are yet to receive possession of their apartments are paying not only Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), but also rent.

Their troubles do not end there. Thousands who have received the keys to their homes, which had been expected to come with swanky club houses, swimming pools and even rooftop restaurants, are stuck with a gated community existence bereft of such facilities.

Elevators either don’t exist or don’t work. Power is still supplied by diesel generator sets, water by tankers and a car park in the basement is either still a work-in-progress or doesn’t exist.

Many real estate cases are still stuck in insolvency courts.