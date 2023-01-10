 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Webhelp India leases more than 60,000 sq ft office space in Gurgaon for Rs 61 lakh per month

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The company has taken the fourth floor of a building in Sector 18, Udyog Vihar from OneQube Realtors and paid a security deposit of Rs 3.7 crore

Representative image.

Webhelp India has taken up office space on lease in the One Qube building in Gurgaon having a total chargeable area of 63,600 sq ft for a period of five years with a monthly rent of Rs 61 lakh, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed.

The company has taken the fourth floor of the building in Sector 18, Udyog Vihar, from OneQube Realtors and paid a security deposit of Rs 3.7 crore, they showed.

The starting monthly rent is Rs 61.69 lakh and the area is 63,607 sq ft, as per the documents.

The commercial building comprises two basements, ground floor, three stilt floors, and eight upper floors.

The documents were registered on November 16.

The office space comes with 63 car parking slots. For additional parking space, an amount of Rs 6,000 per car parking space will be charged, the documents revealed.