UPRERA issues notice to M3M over RERA Act violation

Apr 15, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) said it has issued notice to M3M India Pvt. Ltd for its ‘NOIDEA’ project in Gautam Budh Nagar over violation of the RERA Act.

The Authority in a statement said that it has found that M3M India Private Limited has not completed the process of RERA registration of its project 'NOIDEA' and has started promotion and marketing for sale of the units, which is a direct violation of section 3 of RERA Act.

It said that under Section 59 of the Act, the promoter is liable to pay a penalty of up to 10 percent of the project cost and a jail term of up to three years.

“UP RERA found that M3M India Pvt. Ltd. did not register the project in RERA and started publicity of the project. The Authority also found that there was evidence of the promoter continuously trying to take his project to the general public through various mediums. The project at Gautam Budh Nagar will be investigated under the RERA Act,” the Authority said in a statement.