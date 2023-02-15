UPRERA imposes Rs 1.39 crore penalty on 13 developers over non-compliance of orders

With an aim to protect the interests of homebuyers, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has imposed a penalty of over Rs 1.39 crore on 13 real estate developers for not complying with its orders, the Authority said on February 15.

UP RERA, at its 115th meeting held under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, on February 14 reviewed the status of compliance with its orders by the promoters and noted that some have not complied with its orders despite the Authority having granted them sufficient time.

The Authority has decided to impose a penalty on the promoters to ensure compliance with its orders and protect the interests of home buyers.

The Authority, using its powers under section 38/63 of the RERA Act which empowers it to penalise the non-compliant promoters with up to 5 percent of the cost of the project, decided to impose Rs 1.39 crore penalty against 13 promoters, the Authority said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News